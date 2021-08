A single vehicle accident that occurred Saturday morning resulted in the death of a 44-year-old man, according to the State Highway Patrol. Highway Patrol Trooper M.E. Taylor said at 7:53 a.m., Albemarle resident Kevin Lundy was driving his 2007 Honda Pilot SUV northbound along N.C. Highway 740 near Kirk Road in Albemarle. As he approached a right curve at a high rate of speed, Lundy lost control of his vehicle, crossed the center line into the southbound lane and ran off the road, Taylor said.