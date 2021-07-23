Cancel
Montgomery County, MD

Bird death mystery: Smithsonian scientists think healthy birds could provide crucial clues

By Heather Graf
CNN
CNN
 11 days ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Scientists with the Smithsonian Migratory Bird Center believe healthy birds could be the key to getting answers about why hundreds of birds are turning up blind, dying, or dead over the last few months. Reports of birds with shaky heads, crusty eyes, and neurological symptoms first surfaced in May.

The sick birds have been found not just in Virginia, Maryland, and the District, but in surrounding states as well.

"In terms of species, the most common species we've seen it in are European starlings, common grackles, blue jays, and American robins," said Brian Evans, an ornithologist with the Smithsonian Migratory Bird Center. "We've been able to rule out a lot of things, but we haven't been able to find the cause really. It could be an infectious disease, or it could be a toxin in the environment."

On Thursday, the search for answers brought Evans to Long Branch Park in Montgomery County. Evans lives not far from that park and had previously found two sick birds at that location. But during this particular visit to the park, Evans and his team from the Migratory Bird Center were focused on healthy birds.

"Our big goal is to go out and test healthy birds we're finding here in Long Branch Park," he said.

Researchers have said reports of sick and dying birds have come in from D.C., Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Indiana. (7News)

First, they set up several nets, with signs posted nearby that let park visitors know the nets are part of a Smithsonian study and no birds will be harmed.

"The birds will fly into the nets, and we come and extract the birds from the nets, and those extracted birds we bring back to the banding station," Evans explained. "We put bands on the birds so we can identify them in the future.. it allows us to monitor them over time."

Scientists also take blood samples and swab the eyes of each bird.

"We're taking swab samples of their eyes and we're going to test the swabs of these healthy birds versus swabs that have been brought in because the birds are sick," said Evans. "And by comparing the sick birds and the healthy birds, we'll be able to see what might be different about sick birds that could be causing this condition."

Those follow-up comparative tests will be done by the Center for Conservation Genomics at the Smithsonian's National Zoo.

"So by testing these samples, by what we've done in the park here today, we really might be able to get closer to solving this mystery," said Evans.

The Smithsonian had previously created an online reporting tool for people to report sick or dying birds. Evans said they hope it serves as a centralized and easy-to-use online system for the public and is still encouraging people to use it when they find a sick or dying bird.

"So far, we've gotten over 2,000 submissions from across the country, everywhere from California to Massachusetts to Florida," he said.

The USGS National Wildlife Health Center is one of the laboratories that's working with natural resource management agencies in affected states, doing tests on carcasses of some of the dead birds to try to determine what's making them sick.

In early July, researchers said they have ruled out a few potential causes, including Salmonella and Chlamydia (bacterial pathogens), avian influenza virus, West Nile virus and other flaviviruses, Newcastle disease virus and other paramyxoviruses, herpesviruses and poxviruses, and Trichomonas parasites. Other tests are ongoing at this time.

Researchers have said reports of sick and dying birds have come in from D.C., Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Indiana.

Evans and other wildlife experts continue to ask people to take down bird feeders and birdbaths because they say birds congregating at those spots could possibly transmit disease to one another.

"It's really important that everyone out there keep their bird feeders down and birdbaths down until we know what's doing this," said Evans. "We don't know whether it's an infectious disease."

Wildlife experts continue to ask people to take down bird feeders and bird baths, because birds congregating at those spots could possibly transmit disease to one another. (7News)

Evans acknowledged that reports of sick birds found in the DMV area have decreased slightly over the last few weeks, but he said that doesn't mean the mortality event is over.

"Even though the number of sick birds in our area is down, it's crucial we keep those bird feeders and baths away if this is an infectious disease," he said.

He also provided some insight on early theories that the bird deaths may have been connected to cicadas.

"When something like this happens, we typically look to the environment to say what's changed with the environment," said Evans. "So as a hypothesis it made a lot of sense, and there were several cicada-base hypotheses: pesticides within the cicadas, or a fungus the cicada was carrying, it could be any number of things associated with the cicadas."

Evans now believes it's less likely that the cicadas are to blame for recent bird deaths.

"What I can say now is that the distribution of the bird mortality appears to be larger than the distribution of the cicadas. So in other words, the bird deaths were occurring in places the cicadas weren't present," he said. "Since the cicadas have gone down, yes, the deaths and sickness in the birds has gone down, but the deaths have still continued. And they are continuing in our region and other areas despite the fact that there's no more cicadas. It doesn't mean it's not linked to the cicadas, but it certainly makes the cicada-based hypothesis less likely."

