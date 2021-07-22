Cancel
Bronx, NY

Wave Hill Events August 12-August 19

By Editorials
The Bronx Chronicle
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week enjoy exclusive after-hours experience in the gardens! Join us under the summer evening sky for a guided mediation with Sara Hart of iHart Lens. Then learn about the bats that live and migrate through the Bronx. You’ll be able to search for these nocturnal creatures on the grounds!

