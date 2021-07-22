Disabled Vehicle Report Leads to Arrest of Fenton Man
(Algona)--A disabled vehicle report this past weekend near Algona led to the arrest of a Fenton man. Shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday, the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a disabled vehicle in rural Algona. Upon arrival, deputies conducted a brief investigation, and as a result, arrested 55-year-old Darin Householder on charges of OWI-2nd offense and interference with official acts causing bodily injury.kilrradio.com
