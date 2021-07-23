UK Parliament Inquiry Into Streaming Releases Report
A UK parliamentary inquiry into music streaming has concluded that the current system needs a "complete reset" to ensure that artists are more fairly paid. As well as suggesting a range of reforms that platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube should make, the inquiry's concluding report has suggested that record labels should split streaming royalties with artists 50/50. The average artist's share of streaming royalties currently sits at just 16 percent.thequietus.com
Comments / 0