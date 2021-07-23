Cancel
U.S. Politics

UK Parliament Inquiry Into Streaming Releases Report

The Quietus
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA UK parliamentary inquiry into music streaming has concluded that the current system needs a "complete reset" to ensure that artists are more fairly paid. As well as suggesting a range of reforms that platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube should make, the inquiry's concluding report has suggested that record labels should split streaming royalties with artists 50/50. The average artist's share of streaming royalties currently sits at just 16 percent.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Gray
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Royalties#Music Streaming#Music Group#Music Industry#Digital#Culture Media And Sport#Dcms Rrb#Warner#Universal Music#The Musicians Union
