RV and Outdoor Equipment Stores Saw Big Boost From Pandemic

From Rt. 20 – W. Main head south 2.5 miles on Brockway Rd./Welch Hill Rd. 2020 Liberty 18’ equipment trailer, 3ph 5’ back blade, Grizzly M61495 HD wood lathe w/duplicator, Grizzly G1033X 20” extreme duty planer, Grizzly G0458 open end 18” drum sander, Grizzly vertical spindle sander, Grizzly G1035P Polar Bear series Shaper (921837-1 3/4HP – mobile base), Grizzly G0528 router/stand, Grizzly mortising machine, Delta AP400 dust collector, Steel City granite top table saw, Ridgid 6” jointer, Ridgid band saw, Ridgid drill press, Ridgid cut-off saw, Ryobi 3/4hp router/table, Dremel scroll saw, IR upright air compressor, Ridgid belt sander, DeWalt work station, Rockwell scroll saw, wood stove, Craftsman tool chest, air tools, sawhorses, organizers, wooden work benches, furniture clamps, chisels, hand/power tools, 4 ridg-u-rak units, yard cart, utility trailer, misc lumber – wormy maple – curly maple – cherry – oak – slabs & planks, BBQ grill, other items. Terms: full payment of cash, approved local check, credit cards.
