It doesn’t matter what game it is — if you lose a save file that has a lot of progress spent into it, you are likely to get quite frustrated. It never feels good to lose something you put so much effort into. This is true for Minecraft worlds, which are the game’s version of saved files, and all progress will be contained in these worlds. Start a new world, your progress resets. If you lose that world, there are many hours in front of you to get back to where you were before. Here is how to retrieve deleted Minecraft worlds.