The Easiest Way to Make a Salmon Side? Roast it and Douse it With This Delicious Dressing

If you don’t eat a tomato during the months of July, August, and September, did summer even really happen? I think not. Tomatoes are just about the best ingredient on the planet and you don’t want to miss a single second of these seasonal jewels. To help you out, I’ve rounded up 10 completely glorious, utterly delicious, must-make fresh tomato recipes for right now. From salads to sandwiches to tarts — it’s time to get cooking!