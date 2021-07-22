Aqua Pennsylvania Cuts Ribbon on State-of-the-Art

Former brownfield site is now state-of-the-art facility for apprenticeship in the sheet metal industry. Empire State Development and SMART Local 71 today announced the ribbon cutting for SMART Local 71’s expanded training center in Buffalo. SMART Local 71 is the local union of International Association of Sheet Metal, Air Rail and Transportation Workers (“SMART”). The nearly $1.3 million project on Liberty Avenue cleaned up and reused a former brownfield site to merge three separate properties into one state-of-art facility that will offer apprenticeship training in construction, sheet metal production, and other fabricating industries while relying on clean energy throughout its lifetime. See pictures of SMART Local 71 members at work here.