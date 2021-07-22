Aqua Pennsylvania Cuts Ribbon on State-of-the-Art
BRYN MAWR, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aqua Pennsylvania, an Essential Utilities company, today celebrated the official opening of its high-tech environmental laboratory with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The 14,700-square-foot laboratory is more than double the size of the previous lab that served the company for more than 70 years. This investment will help Aqua adapt to the ever-changing water quality regulatory environment to better serve customers.www.businesswire.com
