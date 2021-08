Despite some lingering tensions between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the royal family, the couple might be planning to travel to England as early as this September. Prince Harry’s recent visit to the United Kingdom appeared to be one full of sentiment and mending bonds, as the royal joined his older brother, Prince William, to unveil a statue dedicated to their mother, Princess Diana, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace on July 1 — what would have been the late royal’s 60th birthday. Now, Prince Harry seems ready to bring the Duchess of Sussex with him on his next trip.