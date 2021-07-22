Airbnb Impacts Neighborhood Crime — But Not In The Way You Think
Dan O'Brien and Babak Heydari on Morning Edition | July 22, 2021. Airbnbs are booming as summer tourist season takes off in vacation hot spots like Cape Cod — as well as in residential neighborhoods. A new study from Northeastern University caused concern by showing a link between the number of Airbnbs in Boston neighborhoods and spikes in violent crime. To discuss the study, Dan O'Brien, director of the Boston Area Research Initiative and associate professor of public policy and urban affairs, and Babak Heydari, associate professor of engineering, joined Mary Blake on Morning Edition.www.wgbh.org
