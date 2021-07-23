Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chaffee County, CO

Treat yourself to these Next gifs

Posted by 
9NEWS
9NEWS
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VYD91_0b59RryA00

The Chaffee County Board of Commissioners was not pleased after finding out Live Nation promoters sold 6,000 tickets to the Seven Peaks Music Festival, despite having a capacity limit of 5,000.

Luckily for the rest of us, the public meeting about it produced a legendary line that shall be quoted on Next with Kyle Clark for years to come: " What the hell, Jim? "

A few viewers specifically asked for us to make a gif with it, and we aim to please here at Next . We made the gif and have a few extra special Next moments you can use, as well. To download, head to the link and right-click.

You can also use these and our other gifs by searching "HeyNext" on Giphy, Facebook or on Twitter.

DOWNLOAD | WTHJ

DOWNLOAD | Relatable Anusha

DOWNLOAD | Basement logs

DOWNLOAD | Mindblown

DOWNLOAD | Dancing queen Steve

DOWNLOAD | Basement Next

DOWNLOAD | Mailbox Marshall

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Full Episodes of Next with Kyle Clark

Comments / 0

9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chaffee County, CO
Entertainment
Local
Colorado Entertainment
County
Chaffee County, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Nation#Next
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Internet
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
Cell PhonesEngadget

Spotify and Giphy are 'enhancing' GIFs with music

Have you ever seen a musician's GIF and heard the song in your head? You won't have to leave things to the imagination for much longer. Spotify and Giphy have partnered to effectively give GIFs a soundtrack. Find an artist's GIF on their official Giphy channel and you can tap a "listen on Spotify" button to visit that artist's Spotify page. The hope, of course, is that you'll be inspired to stream a hot new album after watching a looping animation.
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

9GAG: Best LOL Pics & GIFs

You can tell that the developer of the website also has developed the app. The app looks a lot like the website, with simply a front page with all the best images and videos listed by date. The content you see on this page is the most popular and received the most votes, so mostly they are really funny.
InternetPosted by
SlashGear

Giphy and Spotify partnership will bring music to GIFs, sort of

Spotify and Giphy, the platform that lets you easily find and share short animated images, have teamed up to combine the two products into one…sort of. The companies are enabling artists to combine their music with GIFs of their performance, but it won’t work quite the way it sounds. Rather than a GIF playing music, the images will let users click through straight to the artist’s Spotify page.
Video Gamespokemonblog.com

Pokémon GIF: Chespin hands you a macaron

In 2019, The Pokémon Company opened a separate YouTube channel called Pokémon Kids TV, which is aimed at young Pokémon fans. The Pokémon Company is also now sharing ASMR videos starring iconic Pokémon like Charmander and Chespin:. Pokémon Kids TV | Chespin’s Happy Snack Time | Kids Song. This is...
Cell PhonesThe Drum

Spotify teams with Giphy to animate the listening experience with gifs

The humble gif is set to enter a new dimension courtesy of a partnership between Spotify and Giphy to reach the ears of viewers with a new music feature. Spotify-linked artist gifs will bear the first fruits of the collaboration, enabling subscribers to better connect with their favorite artists and songs.
Cell PhonesThe Verge

How to turn yourself into a cartoon for your next Zoom call

Want to make your next quarterly Zoom check-up a little more interesting? Feel like aggravating your colleagues at the virtual all-hands? If so, why not turn yourself into a freakish living cartoon, courtesy of Snapchat’s desktop app?. We’ve written about the Snap Camera app before, as it’s fun, free, and...
Softwaretweaklibrary.com

Best MP4 To GIF Converters For Windows 10 2021

In multimedia, landscape GIFs are so popular. It is so wonderful that a series of images put in logical succession can portray a thought so well. Moreover, GIF images are also considered one of the smartest ways to animate images as well. They sometimes give other formats such as videos and images a run for the money as far as going viral is concerned. Since GIFs come from videos, you might be wondering how to convert an MP4 to GIF. For that, there are plenty of tools online and offline. Here we have compiled some of the best MP4 to GIF converters.
Theater & Dancenetworksasia.net

Gif Delighted Dance

Doin’ It Right, Heart Train Dance Gifs That Will Funk You Up. Discrepancy Submit your art Publish your productions for people to see, favourite and share. Discover the magic of the web at Imgur, an area powered home entertainment location. Lift your spirits with funny jokes, trending memes, entertaining gifs, motivating stories, viral videos, therefore a lot more. A display at the 1876 Philadelphia Centennial featured blacks singing individual tunes and doing an old dancing called the “chalk-line walk” in a plantation-like setting. The dance was “carried out in the initial fashion”, as explained by Fletcher.
Musicwmfe.org

Our Songs Of Summer 2021

“Song of the Summer” may be an unofficial title — it’s not as if there’s a governing board somewhere that makes a formal determination — but when you think of summers past, you know one when you hear it. It’s the song you couldn’t escape; the song that poured out of every open window and loudspeaker for months on end.
Music2dopeboyz.com

Mýa Returns With “Worth It” Single

Mýa recently made an appearance on DJ Cassidy’s “Pass The Mic” series for the 2021 BET Awards, joining dancehall legend Beenie Man for a rendition of their classic song “Girls Dem Sugar.” She has now released her first new tune in many moons, “Worth It,” introducing a new persona in the process: Mýa Lan$ky.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Ice T's look-alike baby girl has the internet fascinated

(CNN) — The jokes ranged from speculation over photoshop to "What happens when you order a small Ice T." Actor and rapper Ice T's 5-year-old daughter Chanel looks like his twin in a picture of her and her mother, Ice T's wife Coco Austin, and social media cannot deal. The...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Heidi Klum shares rare picture of all four children as they enjoy summer break

Heidi Klum is in Italy enjoying a summer vacation with her children, sharing a rare picture of her four kids. In the snap, the four are walking ahead of the supermodel, and her youngest three appear to have taken after their father, the singer Seal, as they tower above their older sister Leni, whom Heidi welcomed with Flavio Briatore.
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Ooh La La! Every Time Kourtney Kardashian Has Rocked See-Through and Sheer Tops

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t afraid to bare it all in see-through and sheer tops — and she rocks them pretty well, too. In June 2021, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was photographed in a cropped white tank top with no bra while out for a coffee run with boyfriend Travis Barker. The following month, she flaunted her cleavage in a sheer mesh top with a leather skirt and feathery green heels in a cute selfie snapshot via her Instagram Stories.
NFLPopculture

Miley Cyrus Changes 'Party in the USA' Lyrics in Support of Britney Spears

Miley Cyrus showed her support for Britney Spears this weekend during a Fourth of July performance at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, shouting out the #FreeBritney movement while singing her hit "Party in the U.S.A." She sang, "That's when the taxi man turned on the radio. He turned to me and said, 'Free Britney!'" Cyrus chanted into the microphone, starting up a rallying cry from the crowd of concertgoers. "We love JAY-Z, but we got to free this b—! It's stressing me the f— out!"
MusicPosted by
HOLAUSA

Anitta stuns in her Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue debut

Anitta looks absolutely stunning in the spread for this year’s Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, being photographed on a beach in Hollywood, Florida. The Brazilian superstar, whose full name is Larissa de Macedo Machado, shot to fame in 2013 after releasing her single, “Show das Poderosas” along with an...
Beauty & FashionCosmopolitan

Megan Fox looks unworldly in her latest stunning selfie

Ever since Megan Fox entered our lives thanks to Transformers, we've always associated the actress with a more edgy, 'rock chick' style. We can almost guarantee that you've had a picture of her denim shorts and checked shirt pinned to your outfit inspiration board for years. In recent months however...
PetsMaxim

Kate Beckinsale Shares Best Doggone Swimsuit Photo of The Summer

A pair of very good boys shared the spotlight from a bikini-clad Kate Beckinsale in one of the ageless actress's recent Instagram photos. The Jolt star—who turns 48 on July 26—donned a white bikini top while relaxing on a beach in what appears to be a behind-the-scenes snap from a photo shoot in Turks and Caicos.

Comments / 0

Community Policy