Treat yourself to these Next gifs

The Chaffee County Board of Commissioners was not pleased after finding out Live Nation promoters sold 6,000 tickets to the Seven Peaks Music Festival, despite having a capacity limit of 5,000.
Luckily for the rest of us, the public meeting about it produced a legendary line that shall be quoted on Next with Kyle Clark for years to come: " What the hell, Jim? "
A few viewers specifically asked for us to make a gif with it, and we aim to please here at Next . We made the gif and have a few extra special Next moments you can use, as well. To download, head to the link and right-click.
You can also use these and our other gifs by searching "HeyNext" on Giphy, Facebook or on Twitter.
