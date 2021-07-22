Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Ciara set to unveil new bookbag and accessory line (video)

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris
Posted by 
rolling out
rolling out
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mxLCJ_0b59OfW300
Ciara (Photo credit: Splash News)

R&B songstress Ciara is getting ready to unveil a new set of goodies with the debut of her accessory line, Dare to Roam, on Aug. 11. The line consists of backpacks, lunchboxes and pouches that kill odor and mildew-causing bacteria. Each product is designed using a custom nylon with antimicrobial protection and a water-resistant finish to withstand the growth of odor-causing bacteria.

“I’m excited to share a cool, new project that I’ve been working on to help rebuild your confidence as we all get back out into the world. After so much time indoors, Dare to Roam is all about feeling protected as you start traveling, sending your kids off to school, and getting back into the motions of everyday life,” Ciara told Black Enterprise.

The ”Body Party” singer founded Dare to Roam in partnership with Harper + Scott, a creative agency based in New York City. Cira’s products retail between $42 -$98. Three percent of all Dare to Roam profits will go toward the Why Not You Foundation, the nonprofit she co-founded with her husband Russell Wilson to fight poverty through education.

Russell and Ciara’s new school, the Why Not You Academy, is also complete and will officially launch in the state of Washington this fall. The Why Not You Academy is a new high school partnership between authorized charter public school leaders Garth Reeves and Scott Canfield and the Why Not You Foundation. The charter public school, which will be tuition-free, will operate in full accordance with the Washington state charter school law.

The Dare to Roam line is available for adults and kids and plans to expand with more offerings, which are set to drop in the fall and winter of 2021. Check out a few items below from the new line and find out more at www.daretoroam.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m4gAP_0b59OfW300
(Image source: Instagram – @daretoroam)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TBxqL_0b59OfW300
(Image source: Instagram – @daretoroam)

Comments / 3

rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
71K+
Followers
4K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Ciara
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Line#Creative Agency#New York City#Bacteria#Black Enterprise#The Body Party#Dare To Roam#Harper Scott
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Celebrities
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Russell Wilson, Ciara Photo Is Going Viral

Russell Wilson and Ciara celebrated their five-year anniversary in a pretty big way. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback and his superstar wife celebrated their anniversary with a special photograph. Wilson, 32, and Ciara, 35, recreated an iconic photograph while on vacation in Europe. People.com had some details on the special photo:
New York City, NYPosted by
Amomama

Ciara's Daughter Looks like Egyptian Queen in Long Leopard Dress with Trail Confidently Posing in New Picture

American singer Ciara's daughter Sienna Princess Wilson showed she has all the attributes of a model in a new post that showed her posing in a long leopard print dress. Children usually take after their parents in more ways than one. Be it with their physical attributes, personalities, or actions, kids always have something one can say they got from their parents.
Celebritiesromper.com

Ciara & Russell Wilson Channeled Two Royals During Their Anniversary Trip

Oh, to be rich, beautiful, stylish, and famous! Ciara and Russell Wilson are basically royalty so it makes sense that the “Level Up” singer and the Seattle Seahawks quarterback would celebrate their five-year anniversary with a romantic getaway in Venice, Italy. And while they were there, the couple recreated a picture of the late Princess Diana and her then-husband, Prince Charles, leaving a restaurant in 1985.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Ciara makes fans go wild in the strapless look of our dreams

Ciara keeps taking her style to the next level, and her latest look is further proof that it’s worth keeping a monochromatic black ensemble on hand at any time of the year, and it doesn’t hurt if it has a glam vibe either. On the heels of her dreamy Italy...
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

Ciara Launches Line of Antimicrobial Bags

Expanding on her work outside of music, Ciara is embarking on a new endeavor: a utilitarian accessories brand specializing in antimicrobial bags. The R&B artist introduces Dare To Roam, a line of minimalist yet functional backpacks, lunchboxes and pouches that kill odor and mildew-causing bacteria. Dare To Roam’s accessible price...
Beauty & FashionIn Style

Rihanna Can't Stop Wearing This Sexy Pajama Trend, and It Starts at $18 on Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. You wear a slip dress to bed, Rihanna wears it for a night out on the town. That said, after seeing the singer's latest evening outfit, you might be inspired to wear yours on your next date night — or, actually, any summer evening adventure. More of those are on the horizon, and the soft, flowy, comfy (but still sexy) staple is the perfect happy medium between those comfy pajamas you've been living in and the going-out dresses you've probably been neglecting.
MusicMic

Miley Cyrus turns Party In The USA into a #FreeBritney anthem

If there are two artists who have flipped the child star trope on its head to become musical icons and lasting contributors to our culture, it's Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. So leave it to Miley to take the celebrity involvement in the #FreeBritney movement to the next level, turning her impossibly catchy, lasting hit "Party In The USA" into a free Britney anthem. Where other celebrities have posted gushy supportive captions to their social media, the ever subversive and re-inventing Miley went a step further.
ApparelPosted by
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox's Skintight Corset Dress Was Made 10 Times Hotter With These Lace-Up Stilettos

You know that joyous moment when you find a dress that just fits like a glove and hugs you in all the right places? I imagine that's exactly how Megan Fox felt when she stepped into this gorgeous corset number for her July 12 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Just two days after she wore a Bridgerton-esque rose-gold midi dress while attending a UFC fight in Las Vegas, the Till Death actress opted for yet another corset dress, but this time, a much simpler style.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox Continues Her Reign as Corset Queen in a Lace-Up Bodycon Dress

Megan Fox should consider auditioning for Bridgerton, because at this point, her corset outfit collection rivals that of all three Featherington sisters combined. About a week and a half after pairing a sheer corset top with workout leggings at Six Flags, the actress amped up the glam factor tenfold while attending a UFC fight in Las Vegas with her equally as stylish boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly. She wore a rose-gold midi dress that laced all the way up the sides and down the center of a bustier-style bodice. The undeniably sexy design hails from Dolce & Gabbana's spring 2003 ready-to-wear collection, and we're sure as hell glad she resurrected it from the archives.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Cardi B Takes a Walk on the Wild Side in a Mesh Leopard Dress & Thin-Strap Sandals

Cardi B proved once more this week that her maternity style is just as bold — if not bolder — than ever before. The “WAP” rapper showed off her holiday weekend attire yesterday, modeling a wild mesh dress complete with an animal print finish. The high-neck design gave off a daring sheer finish to reveal her bralette and growing baby bump underneath; Cardi B is currently expecting her second child with fellow musician Offset.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Britney Spears looks downcast in LA as she's spotted for first time since Instagram rant

Britney Spears has been spotted out and about in LA with her boyfriend Sam Asghari following her social media rant where she hit out at her father and sister. The 39-year-old Toxic hitmaker looked downcast as she drove her white Mercedes through the streets of LA as her boyfriend Sam accompanied her in the passenger seat, while Britney’s bodyguard also sat in the back of the car.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

Lizzo Wore a T-Shirt Dress With Her Face on It, as She Should

Lizzo is *feeling herself*, and her latest outfit proves it. The "Good as Hell" singer attended the JBL True Summer event at Santa Monica Pier on Thursday wearing a white t-shirt dress. But trust us, this was just any old t-shirt dress. Lizzo went all out by wearing one with wait for it . . . her face on it! Her t-shirt featured a graffiti-style illustration on it. There were dollar signs floating around her head as well as diamonds that had Louis Vuitton's logo inside them.
Theater & DanceMovieWeb

Rebel Wilson Shows Off Raunchy Cheerleader Dance and Bungled Tan Line on Senior Year Set

Rebel Wilson is ready to return for her first comedy in a while with Senior Year. And she just shared quite a few images and videos on Instagram, one of which revealed a fake tan mishap. In the movie, 41 year old Wilson plays a cheerleader, and while she certainly looks the part in the shared photo, there is one aspect of the get up that falls short...About three inches short. In the picture, there is a clear to see fake tan line that sits well below the hem of her cheerleading costume's skirt, and she didn't look too happy about it.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Rihanna Wears Denim Mini Skirt As She Flirts For The Camera While Promoting Fenty Gloss Bomb Heat – Photo

Rihanna paired the casual ’90s inspired skirt with a turquoise sandal and bright red Chanel bag as she celebrated the massive success of her latest beauty drop!. Rihanna, 33, is always stylish — even when she’s trying to be casual! The “Umbrella” singer looked gorgeous in a denim mini skirt and turquoise high-heeled sandals as she promoted her latest must-have product: Fenty Beauty’s Gloss Bomb Heat, which is the top-selling lip gloss in North America. She finished her look with a bright red and blue accented jacket, along with a fabric Chanel bag. The vintage handbag included a plastic white handle made out of adjoining rings, giving us some serious ’70s vibes — click to the second image below to see her look!
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Daily Mail

Miley Cyrus rocks a flannel shirt and contrasting chino pants in a biker-inspired photoshoot for Gucci... after becoming face of brand's fragrance campaign

She is known for her willingness to change up her style in her various promotional materials. And on Saturday afternoon, Miley Cyrus was seen taking on a biker-inspired look in several glamor shots for Gucci that were shared to her Instagram account. The 28-year-old hitmaker was pictured posing in front...

Comments / 3

Community Policy