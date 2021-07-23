The Players Behind The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber's 'Stay': See the Full Credits

A cryptic Instagram caption from Justin Bieber has fans convinced the singer and his wife, Hailey Bieber, are expecting their first child. On July 19, Justin, 27, shared a black and white photo of the two looking beachy on a white sofa. Hailey's bathing suit bottom clearly shows her chiseled-as-usual tummy, but the caption — "mom and dad," plus a photographer credit — got fans riled up in the comments. "Wait what? MOM AND DAD?!" one user asked. "What!? Is there a baby coming? The Bieber family is growing!!!!!" added another. It wasn't long before Justin and Hailey's followers trotted out various factoids about the Biebers' previous statements about starting a family. "I don't think. He said he wants to wait until tour life is over before he has kids with her," one fan noted, while another pointed out that Hailey said recently "that she is not ready to have kids." Hailey, 24, also shared photos of herself in a swimsuit, though she gave no indication of a pregnancy. Back in 2019, Justin posted photos of a sonogram and Hailey at a doctor's office before admitting it had been an April Fool's joke. He later apologized after realizing he'd offended a number of people struggling with fertility issues.