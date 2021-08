I hope everyone is having an excellent long weekend, and I don’t know if there could ever be a better way than spending a few minutes on your day off than with a bra new Mailbag! This week, we’re looking at Ken Holland’s offseason work, Tyson Barrie’s three-year deal, goaltending, and more. If you’ve got got a question you’d like to ask, email it to me at [email protected] or hit me up on Twitter at @jsbmbaggedmilk and I’ll get to you as soon as we can.