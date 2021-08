Yakima city crews continue working in the city performing jobs they can't get done in the winter months. Ongoing work continues on North 1st Street until the end of the year. Crews this week have started work on a section of Powerhouse Road to install a sewer and rebuild the road. The work started on Monday and will continue through the end of the month. The city on Monday closed Powerhouse Road from Pecks Canyon Road to Cowiche Canyon Road. Signs are posted directing drivers to detour around the project area via U.S. Highway 12. If you live in the area it's open to local traffic. A city press release says access to homes and businesses in the project area will be maintained as best as possible and emergency vehicles will be allowed through the project.