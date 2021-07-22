Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

‘They Are Scared’: Relatives Of Mass Shooting Victims Said There’s No Protection For Witnesses Who Speak Up

Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 11 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — We’re getting a look at one of the youngest victims killed in Wednesday night’s mass shootings.

It’s 14-year-old Damarion Benson, who was killed in one of two mass shootings that happened within a period of two minutes in North Lawndale.

The child’s family spoke with CBS 2’s Steven Graves.

Some of the victims went to Stroger Hospital where family members waited in agony for updates on loved ones. Teenagers were among several hurt. The youngest: An-innocent 14-year-old victim.

On a sidewalk where a hopscotch board is scribbled with chalk, there’s red police tape that dangles tied to a rail. Blood splatters were seen nearby.

“When I got there, they’re picking them all up off the ground.”

Janice Warren’s 16-year-old nephew, Davion Wright, is one of five victims shot Wednesday. It happened near Douglas Park in North Lawndale.

Chicago police said a gunman fired into a crowd Wednesday evening.

“He was out there because one of their friends had just died. He came through just to support and go back home,” Warren said.

He never made it home. Instead he was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital. He’s now on a ventilator.

“Ambulances coming in back-to-back-to-back steady dropping people off.”

Bobby Childs later found out Damarion, his 14-year-old nephew, died from a gunshot wound to the head in the same mass shooting.

Family members consoled the teen’s mother. Damarion was her oldest son.

“She’s taking it hard. Very, very hard,” Childs said.

The mass shooting was just moments before another one blocks away on Ridgeway. Police said people pulled up to a crowd and shot teens sitting on a porch.

A 14-year-old was an innocent victim riding in a car with his father.

And later on Wednesday, a party bus in Lincoln Park was shot up when gunmen drove up targeting people inside. A security guard and bus driver among eight hit. All should survive.

“We are in a battle for the heart and soul of some of these communities as it relates to violence,” said Chicago Police Supt. David Brown.

Brown said as detectives investigate, many surviving victims are not talking.

“It doesn’t hurt to tell, but they are scared. We’re not getting any type of protection if they tell,” Warren said.

It is unclear if the shootings are connected.

Comments / 0

CNN

CNN

596K+
Followers
89K+
Post
499M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shootings#Heart And Soul#Chicago Police#Cbs 2#Stroger Hospital#Mount Sinai Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Houston, TXPosted by
CNN

Man arrested in Houston road rage killing

CNN — The man suspected of fatally shooting a 17-year-old who was a passenger in a vehicle on the way home from a Houston Astros baseball game last month has surrendered to authorities, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said Monday. Gerald Wayne Williams, 34, is charged with felony murder in...
Public SafetyPosted by
CNN

'He died hoping his security would come'

South Florida (CNN) -- When Haiti's president was brutally assassinated in his bedroom last month, just one witness was there to see it. She happened to know him better than anyone else. Martine Moise, the first lady of Haiti, was found bleeding on the floor next to the body of...
Posted by
CNN

Texas city hits the ground to increase vaccinations

With the pace of inoculations slowing, Austin, Texas, is scrambling to get more shots in arms, dedicating personnel at sites across the city – vet clinics, churches, rec centers, construction sites, homeless shelters – just to vaccinate 10, 15 or 20 people at a time. CNN’s Ed Lavandera reports.
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

The tragedy of Covid victims who said no to the vaccine

(CNN) — They didn't have to die. This is the terrible truth of America's new pandemic battlefront, as the malicious, highly infectious Delta variant surges, targeting millions who sadly left it too late to protect themselves with safe, free and effective vaccines. Michael Freedy, a Las Vegas father of five,...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
CNN

Here's how schools should handle a Covid-19 outbreak, experts say

Getting children back in classrooms has been a top priority for the United States – but if a coronavirus outbreak were to happen within a school, how should schools respond?. Drew Charter School in Atlanta kicked off the new school year last week and already has reported initially nine students and five staff testing positive for Covid-19, and more than 100 students at the school are in quarantine, Peter McKnight, the head of the school, said Friday. Only one of the five staff members who tested positive had been vaccinated, he said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy