The Academy supports 2021 Film Scholars

Samantha N. Sheppard and J.E. Smyth have been named 2021 Academy Film Scholars by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The annual grant is awarded to scholars whose projects are focused on aspects of filmmaking and the film industry. Their respective book projects are titled “A Black W/hole: Phantom Cinemas and the Reimagining of Black Women’s Media Histories” and “Maisie: The Rise and Fall of Hollywood’s Most Powerful Woman.” The Academy’s Educational Grants Committee will award $25,000 each to Sheppard and Smyth for their projects.