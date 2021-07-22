Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Vintage: Local resident helped flight museum get off the ground

beverlypress.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuller Avenue resident Elwood A. Teague, right, and aviation expert Paul Burkhardt examined a $10,000 model of a German World War I airplane that was part of an opening exhibition at Los Angeles’ History of Flight Museum in this photograph from the July 15, 1965, issue of the Park Labrea News. Teague, who was chairman of the United Financial Corporation of California at the time, had a lifelong interest in aviation and founded the museum, once located on Sepulveda Boulevard near Los Angeles International Airport. It featured aviation artifacts, documents, photographs and exhibits. The museum was a precursor to the Flight Path Museum at LAX, which is located at 6661 Imperial Highway and pays tribute to aviation pioneers and the economic importance of the aviation and aerospace industries to Southern California. For information, visit flightpathlax.com.

