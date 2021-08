The Utah Division of Emergency Management has announced that another group of Utah firefighters has answered the call to help fight wildfires, this time in Montana. The 24 firefighters will deploy on Thursday, July 22nd. “They will deploy for about 16 days (14 days working plus travel) under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a system of state-to-state mutual aid coordinated through state emergency management agencies,” shares the Division of Emergency Management. “Montana has confirmed and accepted Utah’s EMAC offer. This EMAC deployment to Billings, Montana includes lead officers and two task forces.” The task forces consist of firefighters and fire apparatus from multiple agencies including State Lands Wasatch and Vernal. This is the 3rd and 4th task force to be deployed this week. The 1st and 2nd left on Sunday to assist with suppression efforts near Redmond, Oregon. “Utah stands ready, willing, and able to help a state in need, and EMAC is a great system for doing that.”