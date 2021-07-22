Rapsody and Big Tigger to host new Revolt video countdown series

Rapsody at Reggies Rock Club in Chicago in 2017 (Photo by Eddy “Precise” Lamarre for rolling out)

North Carolina lyricist Rapsody and radio-television personality Big Tigger have been tapped to host Revolt’s new video countdown series “Off Top,” which will premiere on Friday, July 23 at 9 p.m. on Diddy’s network.

“Off Top” will put an emphasis on lyrics, and allow artists to discuss the power behind their words through exclusive interviews with the two co-hosts as well as DJ Nyla Symone. The show will also showcase veterans and emerging talent rocking the mic.

“As an artist myself, I love talking about lyrics and appreciating the meaning behind today’s hottest beats. I’m thrilled to join Revolt and celebrate the amazing work of today’s artists with ‘Off Top’ — this is going to be an incredible show that viewers won’t want to miss,” Rapsody told The Source.

The premiere episode will feature Conway The Machine and interviews with NLE Choppa, Latto, G Herbo, Lil Tjay, Soulja Boy, Young Dolph & Key Glock, DDG, King Combs, Erica Banks, Yung Bleu, Reason, Buddy and Guapdad 4000 have already been recorded.

“This show is sorely needed in our culture right now. It’s an opportunity to get up, close and personal in a different manner other than social media with your favorite artists. Not only will you have these candid, deep conversations, you’ll also get these amazing performances that you’ll be able to see on Revolt, social and digital,” the former host of BET’s “Rap City” Big Tigger further explained to Hiphopdx about the show.

“Off Top” will also include a social component in each episode with rappers in music booths that feature live-fan reactions pulled off of Instagram to create an interactive experience.

“We wanted to create a must-stop destination for hip hop’s most talented emcees to prove why they deserve to be considered among the best lyricists in the game. It was important that we paired an emcee who represents the best of the present and future with a cultural icon to show what the best of hip hop looks like,” Revolt CEO Detavio Samuels also commented to The Source.

Check out Rapsody’s Instagram announcement about “Off Top” below.