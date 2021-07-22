Mercedes-Benz Goes All-Electric By 2030
Mercedes-Benz has become the latest automaker to announce plans to effectively abandon sales of gas and diesel-powered vehicles. Mercedes said Thursday that it expects plug-in hybrid and battery-electric vehicles, or PHEVs and BEVs, to account for 50% of its global volume by 2025 – double the target it originally announced two years ago. By 2030, meanwhile, CEO Ola Kallenius now says Mercedes will switch entirely to BEVs – except in small markets where conditions – such as a lack of chargers – would make that difficult.herald-review.com
