Ciara set to unveil new bookbag and accessory line (video)

R&B songstress Ciara is getting ready to unveil a new set of goodies with the debut of her accessory line, Dare to Roam, on Aug. 11. The line consists of backpacks, lunchboxes and pouches that kill odor and mildew-causing bacteria. Each product is designed using a custom nylon with antimicrobial protection and a water-resistant finish to withstand the growth of odor-causing bacteria.

“I’m excited to share a cool, new project that I’ve been working on to help rebuild your confidence as we all get back out into the world. After so much time indoors, Dare to Roam is all about feeling protected as you start traveling, sending your kids off to school, and getting back into the motions of everyday life,” Ciara told Black Enterprise.

The ”Body Party” singer founded Dare to Roam in partnership with Harper + Scott, a creative agency based in New York City. Cira’s products retail between $42 -$98. Three percent of all Dare to Roam profits will go toward the Why Not You Foundation, the nonprofit she co-founded with her husband Russell Wilson to fight poverty through education.

Russell and Ciara’s new school, the Why Not You Academy, is also complete and will officially launch in the state of Washington this fall. The Why Not You Academy is a new high school partnership between authorized charter public school leaders Garth Reeves and Scott Canfield and the Why Not You Foundation. The charter public school, which will be tuition-free, will operate in full accordance with the Washington state charter school law.

The Dare to Roam line is available for adults and kids and plans to expand with more offerings, which are set to drop in the fall and winter of 2021. Check out a few items below from the new line and find out more at www.daretoroam.com.

