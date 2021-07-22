Cancel
Duluth, MN

9 days after opening, Downtown Duluth Farmers Market cancelled for the season

By Shaymus McLaughlin
Bring Me The News
 11 days ago
Organizers of Duluth's weekly Downtown Farmers Market are cancelling the rest of this year's dates, just nine days after the first one of the season.

The Greater Downtown Council said Thursday there will be no more 2021 markets (normally held 11 a.m.-1 p.m. every Tuesday) for four key reasons:

  • A "workforce shortage"
  • Low foot traffic downtown
  • Trouble getting vendors to commit because of the challenging growing season
  • The "continued repercussions of the pandemic"

Shanda Hanson, marketing and events coordinator for the downtown council, said in the announcement that while a lot of farmers wanted to keep participating, shortages with product, staff and time simply made it too difficult.

The outdoor market was held at Fountain Plaza (Lake Avenue and Superior Street), and had celebrated its 2021 opening on July 13. It had been scheduled to run through Sept. 28.

But that will no longer be the case. If the downtown farmers market returns in 2022, the council said, it will likely be with a "retooled format," according to the Greater Downtown Council.

“I encourage Duluthians to visit the alternative market options and continue to support our local farmers and makers," Hanson said.

The Downtown Duluth Farmers Market is separate from the Duluth Farmers Market at 14th Avenue E. and 3rd Street.

