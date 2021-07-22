Cancel
Pats' Gilmore, 7 others will start training camp on PUP list

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON -- New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore has reported to the team for training camp but will start it on the active/physically unable to perform list. Gilmore was one of eight Patriots players added to the list Thursday ahead of the official start of camp next week. Quarterback Jarrett Stidham, defensive end Chase Winovich, defensive tackle Byron Cowart, linebacker Terez Hall, tight end Dalton Keene, linebacker Brandon King and receiver Devin Smith also will be sidelined when camp begins. They are all eligible to be removed from the list at any time.

