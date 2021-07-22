Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

No quit: Yermín Mercedes rejoins White Sox Triple-A team

wcn247.com
 12 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — One day after announcing he was stepping away from baseball, Yermín Mercedes was back with the Chicago White Sox’s Triple-A affiliate. The White Sox confirmed Mercedes was in uniform Thursday for the Charlotte Knights’ game against the Durham Bulls. Mercedes also apologized in an Instagram post, writing, “I love everybody. I’m back.” On Wednesday night, Mercedes posted on Instagram that he was walking away from baseball, saying, “It's over.” The 28-year-old rookie carried the White Sox with his booming bat early in the season but got sent to the minors following a prolonged slump.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triple A#White Sox Triple#Ap#The Chicago White Sox#The White Sox#The Charlotte Knights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Indians steal potential Yasmani Grandal replacement from White Sox

The Cleveland Indians signed former New York Mets and Detroit Tigers catcher Wilson Ramos to a minor-league contract. Even though the Chicago White Sox have had great success through the first three months of the season, they have not had the greatest luck in terms of player health. Matters only got worse for the White Sox on Tuesday, as catcher Yasmani Grandal is out for the next four-to-six weeks after tearing a tendon in his left knee during Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins. If they were, by chance, looking for a catcher on the open market, they can cross one name off the list.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: We are finally done with Adam Eaton forever

The Chicago White Sox have a huge game with Lance Lynn on the mound ahead of them as they try to take yet another series from the Minnesota Twins. Before the pregame festivities got underway, however, they announced that they were activating Adam Engel off the Injured List for the second time this season. That will surely be a big boost to the roster which is much needed with all the injuries. However, nobody expected them to actually DFA Adam Eaton.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Catcher Announces Shocking Retirement At 28

A Major League Baseball catcher has announced his shocking retirement at the age of 28. Yermin Mercedes, who had an incredibly good April for the Chicago White Sox, announced on Instagram that “it’s over.”. The 28-year-old Dominican Republic product had recently been sent down to the minor leagues. Earlier on...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: White Sox Player’s Bat Flip Is Going Viral

A Chicago White Sox player had arguably the best bat flip of the season on Sunday evening. The White Sox beat the Cleveland Indians, 2-1, on Sunday. Chicago topped its divisional rival thanks to a walk-off home run from right fielder Brian Goodwin. Goodwin hit a walk-off home run against...
MLBYardbarker

White Sox catcher Yermin Mercedes apologizes, backtracks on retirement post

Chicago White Sox catcher Yermin Mercedes backtracked his recent Instagram post suggesting he was poised to retire. On Thursday, Mercedes made a second post on Instagram saying he was “back” and apologizing for his retirement claim. The Charlotte Knights, Chicago’s Triple-A affiliate, expect Mercedes in uniform Thursday as well. White...
MLBtheScore

Benches clear after Abreu hit in head with 96-mph pitch

Benches cleared between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians on Friday after James Karinchak hit Jose Abreu in the head with a 96-mph pitch. Abreu dropped to the ground and appeared dazed before being held up by teammates and checked out by a trainer. White Sox manager Tony La...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Winners and losers from MLB Trade Deadline

With the MLB trade deadline now over, we look at the biggest winners and losers of the annual event. It is rare that an MLB trade deadline lives up to expectations. Well, in 2021, MLB managed to steal the spotlight from the NBA Draft on Thursday night and saw a flurry of moves drop as the clock struck zero at 4:00 p.m. ET on Friday. It was truly a chaotic masterpiece.
MLBchatsports.com

Brewers Too Stout for White Sox

NOTE: This wrap will contain no White Sox highlight videos. That’s because not even the White Sox were able to find any worth posting. You want highlight videos? Visit a Brewers site. OK, the idea of a pitchers’ duel that went scoreless into the ninth may have been a little...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: A closer look at the Cesar Hernandez trade

While other teams were making a huge splash as Major League Baseball’s trading deadline drew near, the Chicago White Sox decided to go ahead and jump in the trade pool themselves. The Sox decided to fill an important need. This need had been beckoning since earlier in the season when second baseman Nick Madrigal went out with an injury.
MLBPosted by
WGAU

White Sox rookie Zavala hits 3 HRs; Indians rally, win 12-11

CHICAGO — (AP) — White Sox rookie Seby Zavala hit the first three home runs of his career, including a grand slam, but the Cleveland Indians rallied to beat Chicago 12-11 on Saturday night. Austin Hedges, Owen Miller and Amed Rosario homered to help Cleveland overcome a five-run deficit. Zavala...
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Brian Goodwin homers in ninth to lift White Sox past Indians

Brian Goodwin blasted a solo home run with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the host Chicago White Sox to a 2-1 victory against the Cleveland Indians on Sunday afternoon. Goodwin lined a 3-1 fastball from Nick Wittgren (2-4) into the right-field bleachers as the...
MLBMorning Journal

White Sox top Indians, 2-1, with home run in ninth

CHICAGO — Brian Goodwin homered with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the White Sox a 2-1 victory over the Indians on Aug. 1. Goodwin hit a 3-1 pitch from Nick Wittgren (2-4) over the wall in right for his sixth home run of the season.
MLBPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Column: The Craig Kimbrel-Liam Hendriks combo makes a successful debut in the Chicago White Sox’s 2-1 walk-off win over the Cleveland Indians

I asked Liam Hendriks on Sunday morning to show me his man bun after hearing the Chicago White Sox closer came up with an idea to call the team’s late-inning crew — Michael Kopech, Craig Kimbrel and himself — the “Ponytail Gang.” Hendriks doffed his cap to reveal a mop of unkempt, oddly cut hair, but it wasn’t enough to form a true man bun, making the nickname a non-starter in my book. A more ...
MLBSandusky Register

White Sox beat Tribe on walkoff home run

CHICAGO — Brian Goodwin homered with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Chicago White Sox a 2-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Sunday. Goodwin hit a 3-1 pitch from Nick Wittgren (2-4) over the wall in right for his sixth home run of the season.
MLBhawaiitelegraph.com

White Sox DH Yermin Mercedes steps away from baseball

Chicago White Sox rookie Yermin Mercedes said he is stepping away from baseball in an Instagram post Wednesday night. Mercedes, 28, is currently with Triple-A Charlotte after being demoted on July 2. His post, which was written in Spanish, was accompanied by an image of the words "it's over" in...
MLBPosted by
WDBO

White Sox rookie catcher Mercedes says he’s leaving baseball

CHICAGO — (AP) — Yermín Mercedes, the surprising rookie who helped carry the Chicago White Sox with his booming bat early in the season and got sent to the minors following a prolonged slump, says he is stepping away from baseball. Mercedes announced his decision on Instagram on Wednesday. He...
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Yermín Mercedes is in uniform tonight in Charlotte

Retirement appears to be on hold. Chicago White Sox slugger Yermín Mercedes is in uniform for Triple-A affiliate Charlotte's game tonight against Durham. Mercedes posted a cryptic Instagram story that intimated he was pondering retirement, followed up by a post that said he was stepping away from baseball. The White...

Comments / 0

Community Policy