Lupe Fiasco’s name has been in the headlines a lot recently due to his back and forth with Royce 5’9″. The pair exchanged a song each and while Royce’s was more so addressing an entire situation with jabs here and there, Lupe’s was an all out diss track. You can listen to it here. While the situation is unfortunate and I wish the pair could still do the podcast together, I didn’t know if we would ever hear Lupe put a diss record out, so it was nice to hear that as a fan at least.