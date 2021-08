Have you received your July Child Tax Credit payment yet? There are millions of Americans who qualify for this money but are at risk of losing out. Here's why. The IRS has made impressive headway with the rollout of the monthly advance Child Tax Credit payments. These payments, which were part of President Joe Biden's last stimulus package, just started rolling out in mid-July, but more than 35 million payments worth a whopping $15 billion have already been deposited into bank accounts or mailboxes across the country. And, more payments will be on the way soon.