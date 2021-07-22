Cancel
Indiana State

First responders demonstrate danger of hot cars to children, pets

By APRILE RICKERT aprile.rickert@newsandtribune.com
Kokomo Tribune
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSELLERSBURG — Local first responders took part in a dangerous demonstration Thursday to help bring awareness to how quickly a car can be hot to children or pets left inside. Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls and Jefferson County, Ky. Public Information Officer J.T. Yuodis both took part in the exercise at the ISP Sellersburg post. Just after 12:30, they and another participant had their vital signs checked by New Chapel EMS staff, who were on standby in case they would need treatment.

