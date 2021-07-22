City of Laurel Candidate Registration & Voter Information for Nov 2nd Elections

The City of Laurel General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. The election is for five (5) City Council seats: two (2) from Ward 1, two (2) from Ward 2, and one (1) At-Large. The City Council serves a two (2) year term. The Board of Election Supervisors will hold a traditional election with a heavy focus on absentee ballots. Early Voting and Election Day voting will be done in accordance with CDC guidelines regarding Covid-19.