Laurel, MD

City of Laurel Candidate Registration & Voter Information for Nov 2nd Elections

cityoflaurel.org
 12 days ago

The City of Laurel General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. The election is for five (5) City Council seats: two (2) from Ward 1, two (2) from Ward 2, and one (1) At-Large. The City Council serves a two (2) year term. The Board of Election Supervisors will hold a traditional election with a heavy focus on absentee ballots. Early Voting and Election Day voting will be done in accordance with CDC guidelines regarding Covid-19.

