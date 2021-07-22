Stadia is preparing to let you use your phone as a game controller on Android TV devices
In addition to being able to use third-party game controllers on your TV with Stadia to play your favorite titles, Google’s game streaming platform is now adding the option to connect up your phone as a controller for Android TV users, according to 9to5Google’s latest APK teardown of the app. With what’s being called ‘Bridge Mode’, you won’t even need to buy a controller to play Stadia – that is, if you’re okay with a digital touchpad.chromeunboxed.com
