Mercedes-Benz Goes All-Electric By 2030

Mercedes-Benz Trucks is pushing resolutely ahead with the development of the battery-electric eEconic for municipal operations in multiple intensive trial series. The test engineers’ focus is on trials of the vehicle’s safety, performance and durability. The eEconic will also have to prove itself in tests of the batteries and the electric powertrain in summer and in winter. The vehicle is also being subjected to additional testing concepts such as noise measurements, electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) and test drives on the rough road. Once the tests have been concluded, the eEconic will head for the next step — customer trials in real-life operation. The start of series production of the eEconic in Mercedes-Benz’ Wörth plant is scheduled for the second half of 2022.