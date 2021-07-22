AdventHealth to partner with Flagler Schools for heath services
BUNNELL, Fla. - AdventHealth has agreed to a five-year partnership with Flagler County Schools to provide a mental health fund, athletic trainers, and several other services. The partnership represents a $750,000 commitment from the health system to the schools to provide a mental health fund for students, to employ an athletic trainer for the two high schools, and establish more classroom to career pathways for graduates.www.fox35orlando.com
Comments / 0