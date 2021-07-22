Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palm Coast, FL

AdventHealth to partner with Flagler Schools for heath services

fox35orlando.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUNNELL, Fla. - AdventHealth has agreed to a five-year partnership with Flagler County Schools to provide a mental health fund, athletic trainers, and several other services. The partnership represents a $750,000 commitment from the health system to the schools to provide a mental health fund for students, to employ an athletic trainer for the two high schools, and establish more classroom to career pathways for graduates.

www.fox35orlando.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Coast, FL
Health
City
Bunnell, FL
Local
Florida Health
City
Palm Coast, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Rizzo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Flagler Schools#Fla Adventhealth#Flagler County Schools#Adventhealth Palm Coast#Matanzas High School#Cpr Aed#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

10 of the biggest findings from the Cuomo sexual harassment probe

WASHINGTON — The New York attorney general found Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, including employees in his office, and violated state and federal laws. Investigators graphically detailed numerous instances of Cuomo's alleged harassment, including accusations of sexual comments and groping. The governor forcefully denied the allegations and ignored renewed calls for his resignation after the report was released.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Pentagon on lockdown after shots fired near Metro station

The Pentagon was on lockdown Tuesday morning after shots were fired near a platform by the facility’s Metro station, according to NBC Washington. An announcement from the Pentagon said the facility was on lockdown due to “police activity.” While no other details were released, an Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots.

Comments / 0

Community Policy