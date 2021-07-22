Cancel
Johnston, RI

johnstonsunrise.net
Cover picture for the articleThe Johnston Little League 11-year-old All-Star team fell to Cranston Western 12-3 in the District I Championship game last weekend on the road. The Johnston 11’s finished the tournament as District runners up. Scoring runs for Johnston were Harry Ogden, Max Pilkington and Nolan Pietros. Members of the Johnston 11’s included: Anthony Pannone, Eddie Pannone, Harry Ogden, Jamie Ricci (manager), Mark Pietros, Nolan Pietros, Fotis Fotopoulos, Lyalo Harrison, Aiden Neil, Max Pilkington, Jordan D’Elia, Joe Maggiacomo,–Lucca Ricci, Corey Ogden, Fabian Aleman, Eric Ferrara, Alex Soto, Jalen Johnson. (Photos by Alex Sponseller)

johnstonsunrise.net

