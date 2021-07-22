Here’s How Leaders Can Keep Their Best Talent Amid The Great Resignation Wave
For the past few months, I’ve been meeting one-on-one with every single member of my team. I buy them lunch –– these days in the form of a gift card for a food delivery app. Then, we meet virtually, spending an hour or two chatting. It’s been a great way to stay connected while we’re all working from home. But as a leader, it’s also made me realize the past 16 months have really done a number on us.thriveglobal.com
Comments / 0