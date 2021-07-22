Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

Here’s How Leaders Can Keep Their Best Talent Amid The Great Resignation Wave

By Benjamin Crudo
Thrive Global
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the past few months, I’ve been meeting one-on-one with every single member of my team. I buy them lunch –– these days in the form of a gift card for a food delivery app. Then, we meet virtually, spending an hour or two chatting. It’s been a great way to stay connected while we’re all working from home. But as a leader, it’s also made me realize the past 16 months have really done a number on us.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linkedin#Ux
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Career Development & Advice
Related
FitnessInc.com

The Founder of BetterUp on How the Best Leaders Prioritize Mental Fitness

Alexi Robichaux Co-founder and CEO of BetterUp, a platform of professional growth and personal development believes mental fitness and performance psychology are key to professional and personal growth. Robichaux shared his tips for leaders during a July 15 episode of The Human Factor, a LinkedIn video series hosted by Eric Schurenberg, CEO of Inc.'s parent company Mansueto Ventures. Here are some key takeaways:
CIO

6 tips for ensuring IT manager success

A CIO’s success (and long-term employment prospects) largely hinges on how well individual department managers do their jobs. Since performance can’t be accurately measured by gut feelings or managers’ assurances, it’s important to use metrics and related indicators to quantify department leaders’ short- and long-term effectiveness. Is your management team...
Public HealthInc.com

The 3 Fs of Attracting and Retaining Employees Post-Pandemic

With a record four million people quitting their jobs in April alone, it's no secret that the employer-employee model is going through a metamorphosis. Companies nationwide are losing employees who are moving on to start, or look for new jobs that offer better money, more flexibility, responsive benefits, and other factors that fit their lifestyle.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

Redefining Failure To Achieve Success

We can all recall a time in our lives when we were faced with the rude awakening of failure. Whether we were turned down for an opportunity or unable to meet our own goals, we have all experienced it in one way or another. Despite the very human nature of failure, it isn’t something many of us want to acknowledge or discuss. Oftentimes, we decide it is easier to be swept under the rug and forgotten like a bad memory. We can find ourselves shrinking in its shadow when really we should be using it to thrive in the future, one filled with many more successes to come.
EconomyThrive Global

9 Ways to Earn Respect from Employees as a Business Leader

For a majority of business owners, the dream is to become a market leader. All they want is to be at the forefront of the market, supported by die-hard and loyal employees who would be with you through thick and thin. However, many of those businessmen fail to achieve even...
BusinessThrive Global

Tina Merry of Cultural Intelligence Center: “STAFF/CUSTOMER LOYALTY”

More customers speak out today against social injustices, making buying decisions related to what is happening in the world around us. Employees are increasingly looking to employers to make a commitment related to Diversity. Loyalty can be affected by the diversity of our company. Why would a customer return if the service, product, or marketing lacked respect towards one or more aspects of their identity? Diverse and culturally intelligent organizations can deliver outstanding experience to customers and employees in a manner makes everyone feel welcome, gives them what they need and does it in a way that feels respectful.
JobsForbes

What Is The Great Resignation And How Will This Affect Job Seekers?

Career coach and LinkedIn expert (Linked Into Jobs); author and founder of The Job Search School. Learn how to find your dream job. There has been a major, unexpected shift in the workplace that has left everyone scratching their heads. After a year filled with shutdowns, economic uncertainty and record-breaking unemployment levels, a massive change took place that no one could have anticipated: People are quitting their jobs.
Montgomery County, OHSpringfield News Sun

Job seekers’ market brings better pay amid the Great Resignation

Workers gaining more power, discovering what their skills are worth. A record number of Americans are quitting their jobs, creating even more heat in a sizzling labor market where companies desperate to fill positions are raising pay, offering signing bonuses and dangling remote work options. “It’s a job seekers’ market,”...
JobsThrive Global

The Great Resignation

Belonging is one of the deepest human needs. Everyone in the world desires to find a place where they can experience at least a sense of belonging. They will search for that place or that feeling until they do. Which brings us to one of the biggest shifts in the...
EconomyIbj.com

Todd Richardson: Do you know how to respond to The Great Resignation?

The Great Depression in the 1930s. The bursting of the dot-com bubble in the early 2000s. The Great Recession of 2008. And the 2020 COVID crash. Just a few of the seminal moments in our nation’s economic history. We are now in the midst of another impactful moment in our economic history: The Great Resignation. The question for all of us is, how will our businesses, large and small, respond?
Economyfoodlogistics.com

3 Ways Smart Factory Leaders Can Boost Skilled Talent

The pandemic hit the U.S. manufacturing industry hard with nearly a 1.5 million job losses. So, it stands to reason that as we move toward recovery, there will be workers to fill the positions opening up, however the story is not so simple. According to the National Bureau of Labor Statistics, manufacturers are yet to recover 41% of the jobs lost due to the pandemic, leaving more than half a million open manufacturing jobs.
Economysouthdadenewsleader.com

How To Keep Employees from Joining The ‘Great Resignation’

As the nation continues to emerge from the pandemic, workers are noticing something. This is an opportune time to change jobs – and so they are. Millions of employees are quitting their jobs and some businesses are struggling to find replacements. But there’s an opportunity here for businesses to begin...
Career Development & AdviceForbes

Five Ways Leaders Can Keep Their Minds Sharp

Ashok, CEO of UnfoldLabs, is an innovation veteran who believes in making the world a better place with futuristic technology products. Leaders are creatures of habit, which is a desirable trait in life since consistency delivers outcomes. Finding the perfect balance between work and personal life can lead to some of the best decisions.
Fast Company

How to negotiate your current job instead of joining the Great Resignation

If you’re thinking of leaving your job, the grass may not be greener somewhere else. If there are some aspects of your role or employer that you do like, it may be better to negotiate the things you want to change instead of jumping back into the job market with everyone else.

Comments / 0

Community Policy