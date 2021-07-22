Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp dies after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle

By Patrik Walker, Jeff Kerr
CBS Sports
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTragedy has struck the New York Jets and the organization as Greg Knapp, the newly-installed pass game specialist for 2021, has passed away from injuries sustained after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle last Saturday. Knapp was reportedly riding his bicycle when he was struck by a vehicle, per Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver (Knapp's agent also confirmed the news to Klis of his sudden passing). Knapp was in critical condition for several days.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 40

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Woody Johnson
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Rick Mirer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#Tragedy#9 News#Quarterback Coach#The Atlanta Falcons#The Denver Broncos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
JetsCountry

Jets Coach Greg Knapp Dies From Injuries Sustained in Bicycle Accident

Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp has died from the injuries sustained in a bicycle accident over the weekend. Jeff Sperbeck, Greg Knapp's agent first confirmed reports of Knapp's death on Thursday evening, telling Mike Klis of 9News he was "called back home to Heaven." The Jets confirmed the passing later on Thursday night.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Icon Irvin Pleads For Help After Robbery

FRISCO - Michael Irvin was trying to be nice, pausing in a hotel lobby to interact with some fans. As his reward? the iconic Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Hall-of-Famer, upon reaching to retrieve the bag he'd set down on the floor, realized that one of those "fans'' had stolen a piece of his luggage.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers has 3-word answer about playing for Packers

Will Aaron Rodgers be playing for the Green Bay Packers this season despite all the holdout drama? He was asked that question on Tuesday and gave a 3-word response. Rodgers was part of a foursome competing in a televised golf match called “The Match” on Tuesday. He was asked by announcer Brian Anderson whether he will be quarterbacking the Packers in Week 1 this season.
NFLSteelers Depot

Report: Mike Tomlin Was ‘Absolutely Heartbroken’ Steelers Couldn’t Re-sign RB James Conner

Not surprisingly, the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t re-sign running back James Conner during the offseason after the former third round draft pick out of Pittsburgh went through another overly disappointing season in 2020. Conner ultimately wound up signing a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals for $1.75 million in April and he’s now expected to get quite a few touches with them in 2021. While the Steelers seemingly had no interest in re-signing Conner, head coach Mike Tomlin reportedly was sad to lose the running back this offseason.
NFLPopculture

Packers President Mark Murphy Makes Surprising Move on Aaron Rodgers' Situation

The Green Bay Packers will report to training camp in less than a month, and there's no word on Aaron Rodgers being back with the team. Packers president Mark Murphy recently released his monthly column and made a surprising move to the Rodgers situation. In the column, Murphy doesn't mention one word about Rodgers and him not wanting to return to the Packers. This comes one month after Murphy said the ordeal had divided the fan base.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

NFL Player Arrested and Cut By Team After Disturbing Accusations Surface

The Atlanta Falcons removed veteran linebacker Barkevious Mingo from its lineup over the weekend after he was arrested in a Dallas, Texas, suburb. Mingo was charged with indecency with a child - sexual contact and turned himself into the Arlington police on Thursday, July 8. The incident allegedly happened in 2019 but it didn't come to the attention of authorities until January 2021.
NFLPopculture

Former Packers Official Says Team Will Trade Aaron Rodgers

One former Green Bay Packers official believes Aaron Rodgers will be traded. However, it won't be anytime soon as Andrew Brandt said the Packers will send him to another NFL team in 2022. Brandt believes the team will make a "contract accommodation" for Rodgers before they trade him. "My Aaron...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Two former Seahawks now facing felony charges

Last week two former Seahawks were involved in off-the-field legal issues. Frank Clark was charged from a March incident involving a weapons violation. Barkevious Mingo with a child sex offense accusation. Fortunately for the Seahawks neither player has been a part of the organization for at least a couple of...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

WATCH Dancing Deshaun: Houston Texans QB Watson Attends Wedding

He still faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, a likely reason Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has kept his distance from posting on social media and making public appearances in 2021. Watson, 25, has made exceptions, posting the occasional video of himself working out, promoting charity events, and most...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

What Tom Brady Told Aaron Rodgers After “The Match”

Yesterday afternoon, Aaron Rodgers stepped on the course with teammate Bryson DeChambeau for “The Match” against Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson. In the weeks leading up to the showdown, there was plenty of trash talk between the teams. Most of the trash talk from Brady and Mickelson towards Rodgers centered around his uncertain future with the Green Bay Packers.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Has Message For Aaron Rodgers

Along with Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski teased Aaron Rodgers during “The Match” on Tuesday. The star tight end kept the ribbing going today. During the golf match-which Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau won, defeating Brady and Phil Mickelson–Gronkowski made an appearance on the broadcast. During that guest spot, he joked that Rodgers “looks more lazy now than I did in retirement.”
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL Fans React To Troy Aikman’s Theory On Tom Brady

Troy Aikman has some interesting thoughts on Tom Brady’s comments on the league’s offseason activity rules. Speaking to The Ringer, Aikman said he believes Brady was misleading his NFL colleagues when he cautioned against too much offseason work. “I was surprised to hear Tom Brady say ‘Yeah, the players need...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Everson Griffen admits that leaving Vikings for Cowboys was a huge mistake

Everson Griffen wants back with the Minnesota Vikings after a year-long hiatus. Even he knows it was a mistake to leave for the Dallas Cowboys. Griffen hasn’t been the same since leaving Minneapolis. Despite signing a one-year deal and living out a goal of his to play in Dallas, Griffen regrets burning bridges on his way out of Minnesota.
NFLBleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Most Overpaid Player Entering 2021 Season

Due to the next-man-up nature of contracts and the consistent growth of the league, NFL players are as well-compensated as they've ever been. While we'll never fault a player for getting as much as they can, some of their teams may regret handing them big-money deals. Which players aren't living...

Comments / 40

Community Policy