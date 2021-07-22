Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp dies after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle
Tragedy has struck the New York Jets and the organization as Greg Knapp, the newly-installed pass game specialist for 2021, has passed away from injuries sustained after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle last Saturday. Knapp was reportedly riding his bicycle when he was struck by a vehicle, per Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver (Knapp's agent also confirmed the news to Klis of his sudden passing). Knapp was in critical condition for several days.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 40