Savor Greek Cuisine at These 6 Westchester Restaurants

Whether you have a hankering for a hearty gyro, meze plates, or a platter of pita and tzatziki, the county’s eateries have you covered. Three sons of a Greek immigrant have cracked the code on bringing the authentic gyro experience to Westchester. Pelham’s GoGreek commits to the fresh quality of its meat and uses no fillers, just pure savory pork alongside tomato, lettuce, and red onion, tucked away with fries and a friendly side of tzatziki to make the ultimate gyro. The speedy New York lifestyle and Greek food combine for a fast, fresh, easy-to-hold bite that is good for the mind, soul, and belly.