Florida Man Falls Off Bicycle and Is Bitten By Alligator

A 74-year-old bicyclist was bitten by an 8-foot-alligator after losing control of his bicycle and falling off a bridge at a Florida park on Monday. Robert Bassett, of Palm City, Florida, was airlifted to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center & Heart Institute in Fort Pierce. News reports indicated that Bassett fell about 6 feet down an embankment and landed “on” a female gator. He was bitten but was able to crawl away. A passerby helped rescue him. Bassett was reported to be in stable condition, with non-life-threatening injuries to his torso and leg.