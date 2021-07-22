Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida Man Falls Off Bicycle and Is Bitten By Alligator

By Steven Hill
Field & Stream
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 74-year-old bicyclist was bitten by an 8-foot-alligator after losing control of his bicycle and falling off a bridge at a Florida park on Monday. Robert Bassett, of Palm City, Florida, was airlifted to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center & Heart Institute in Fort Pierce. News reports indicated that Bassett fell about 6 feet down an embankment and landed “on” a female gator. He was bitten but was able to crawl away. A passerby helped rescue him. Bassett was reported to be in stable condition, with non-life-threatening injuries to his torso and leg.

www.fieldandstream.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Pierce, FL
Fort Pierce, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Palm City, FL
Palm City, FL
Accidents
State
Florida State
Palm City, FL
Pets & Animals
Palm City, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
Fort Pierce, FL
Lifestyle
Fort Pierce, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Palm City, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Bike#Gator#Fish And Wildlife#Accident#Newsweek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Pets
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

10 of the biggest findings from the Cuomo sexual harassment probe

WASHINGTON — The New York attorney general found Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, including employees in his office, and violated state and federal laws. Investigators graphically detailed numerous instances of Cuomo's alleged harassment, including accusations of sexual comments and groping. The governor forcefully denied the allegations and ignored renewed calls for his resignation after the report was released.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Pentagon on lockdown after shots fired near Metro station

The Pentagon was on lockdown Tuesday morning after shots were fired near a platform by the facility’s Metro station, according to NBC Washington. An announcement from the Pentagon said the facility was on lockdown due to “police activity.” While no other details were released, an Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots.

Comments / 1

Community Policy