Damon Wayans Jr. to Host Peacock’s ‘Frogger’ Game Show

Someone needs to remind Kevin Hart what a talk show is apparently. Everyone that has a talk show these days appears to think that theirs is a little different and thereby warrants a different title. The truth is that they are different, a lot of shows have different formats, and a lot of them do things in a way that works for them. But they’re still talk shows, like it or not. It wouldn’t matter if they drank wine, coffee, whiskey, or downed two beers in a matter of seconds as it used to happen on The Man Show. It’s great that Kevin Hart wants to stretch out and continue to see what else he can do aside from comedy as he’s been doing this with other projects as well. To be certain, Hart is actually pretty good at what he does when it comes to drama, the only reason that it doesn’t work sometimes is that people are used to seeing him crack jokes and be amusing as he flips out over one thing or another. But when he goes in for a dramatic role he’s actually a decent to very talented actor that has a lot of promise.