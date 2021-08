Isao Utsunomiya sweats early in the morning in Yoyogi Park in the middle of Tokyo. It is 6.30 am, the temperature is already 27 degrees, the humidity is 92%. The well trained Utsunomiya does stretching exercises, just like every morning at this point. There is a small wooden hut behind him. The walls are painted white, the turquoise paint is peeling off the window frames. “The bright colors are fantastic,” Utsunomiya says. “I don’t even know why the house is not being used here. I would like to live there. It wasn’t until a closer look that he discovered that it was a monument.