Judge tosses suit by Candace Owens over Facebook fact checks

CNN has poached MSNBC host and NBC News Capitol Hill correspondent Kasie Hunt in a huge bet on streaming.Ms Hunt announced live on-air on 16 July that she was leaving MSNBC and promised an update on her next step “in the coming weeks”.She didn’t reveal at the time that she’s joining CNN to focus on content for streaming, as reported by variety.com/2021/tv/news/kasie-hunt-departure-nbc-news-msnbc-1235021493/">Variety.The gamble by CNN president Jeff Zucker involves trying to hire dozens of people to help the WarnerMedia outlet win the streaming wars, two people with knowledge of behind the scenes moves told Variety.One person with knowledge of the deal told...