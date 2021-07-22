Effort to fund racially diverse climate groups gets momentum

An effort to disclose and increase how much philanthropic funding goes to minority-led environmental organizations receive is gaining momentum. It's being pushed by a philanthropic group asking the top 40 climate funders to reveal their climate funding data and pledge at least 30% of their climate donations to minority-led groups. Two of the top donors - Hewlett and Barr foundations - released data Thursday that shows 10% of their climate funding went to such groups from 2019 to 2020. That number was 31% at the New York-based JPB Foundation, another top donor. Many foundations outside of the top 40 have also signed onto the pledge.