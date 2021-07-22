Édgar Ramírez: 'I have family members dying of COVID'

Édgar Ramírez is getting candid about COVID-19, days after his grandmother died of the virus. “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with the actor at the “Jungle Cruise” premiere, where he told her, “It’s been a very hard week for my family. My grandmother died of COVID a few days ago, two of my dearest aunts are in the hospital; one is very delicate. Another uncle, as we speak, might be rushing to the hospital, so it’s real, it’s real. The reason they got sick is because unfortunately in Venezuela the vaccination is not as available as it is here… For me, it’s just an invitation to be very responsible with the information that we share.”