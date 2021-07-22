Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Trial: Suspended Georgia insurance chief convicted of fraud

By JEFF AMY - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 11 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) — A jury has convicted Georgia’s suspended insurance commissioner of all 37 counts of fraud and money laundering against him at his trial. Jurors returned the guilty verdicts Thursday aftenoon against Jim Beck. He was convicted of charges of wire fraud, mail fraud, money laundering and tax fraud. He had been indicted months after taking office in 2019. Prosecutors presented evidence that Beck orchestrated a scheme to embezzle more than $2 million from the Georgia Underwriting Association. Beck had managed the state-chartered private insurer of last resort for years before he took office.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Underwriting#Tax Fraud#Mail Fraud#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Public Safetyinternationalinvestment.net

FCA bans jailed adviser after fraud conviction

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has banned jailed adviser David King who is currently serving a six-year and four-month sentence for crimes of fraud and theft. King, who ran his own advice business DNK Wealth Management, was sentenced in 2019 after pleading guilty to three counts of theft, one count of fraud by fault representation and one county of acquiring, using and possessing criminal property.
Politicsinsurancebusinessmag.com

Verdict is in for suspended insurance commissioner Jim Beck

Jim Beck, the suspended insurance commissioner of Georgia, has been convicted on 37 criminal counts related to the over $2 million he defrauded from the state’s insurer of last resort. Beck was indicted weeks after he took office as insurance commissioner in 2019; he was charged with fraud and money...
LawUS News and World Report

Man Pleads Guilty to Laundering $6.2M in 'Romance Scheme'

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to launder more than $6.2 million from a “romance scheme” to fraudulently solicit money from more than 200 victims targeted through social media and dating websites. Lesley Annor, 23, of Gaithersburg faces a maximum sentence of 20 years...
Arkansas StateKATV

3 people convicted in federal trials in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Three Arkansans were found guilty in separate federal trials, the U.S. attorney's office said Tuesday. The first trial began Monday morning, officials said. Sparkle Hobbs, 33, of Little Rock, was charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, methamphetamine, and fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and misprision (concealment) of a felony.
Alexandria, VAPosted by
Shore News Network

Jury Convicts Former IRS Employee of Fraud

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA – On Saturday, a federal jury convicted a former Internal Revenue Service (IRS) employee of access device fraud. “As the evidence at trial showed, the defendant engaged in a scheme involving fraudulent purchases and payments, including by using a fictitious charity website, for his own benefit,” said Raj Parekh, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “We thank the trial team and our partner agencies for ensuring that the defendant has been held accountable for inexcusably committing this crime while he was serving as a federal employee.”
Georgia Statevaldostatoday.com

Felon convicted for violent crime spree across Georgia

Violent felon convicted for crime spree that included a carjacking, attempted robbery, and firearm offenses. Defendant faces sentence of at least 14 years in prison. SAVANNAH, GA: A U.S. District Court jury found a previously convicted felon guilty on all charges for a violent 2019 crime spree across south Georgia.
Oskaloosa, KSWIBW

Oskaloosa man convicted of securities fraud in Jefferson County bench trial

OSKALOOSA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Oskaloosa man is awaiting sentencing in August after he was convicted of securities fraud in a bench trial this past week, according to KNZA Radio. The man, David Moeller, was found guilty of one felony count of securities fraud in the trial, which was held before Jefferson County District Court Judge Christopher Etzel in Oskaloosa.
Lawenr.com

Former LIUNA Official Convicted of Health Care Fraud

The former chief of staff for Laborer’s International Union of North America’s Washington D.C. headquarters has been convicted for fraudulently arranging for labor union health coverage for his girlfriend. A federal jury in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on July 30 convicted Roderick Marvin Bennett, of...
Ohio StateWOWK

Ohio doctor convicted of overprescribing painkillers, fraud

TOLEDO, OH(AP) – An Ohio doctor who was a vocal critic of the crackdown on opioid pills for chronic pain patients has been convicted of overprescribing painkillers to 14 people. A federal jury on Wednesday convicted Dr. William Bauer of Port Clinton on charges of distributing controlled substances and healthcare...
Public Safetyinternationalinvestment.net

Fraud convictions slump as cases soar 48%

Convictions in England and Wales secured under the Fraud Act 2006 have slumped to their lowest level since 2007 with just one in 700 incidents of fraud convicted in 2019. New data received by wealth manager, Quilter, through Freedom of Information requests reveals that fraud convictions have fallen by 10% on average year-on-year since 2011 to reach levels not seen since the Act was first introduced.
Tacoma, WAforksforum.com

Timber thief convicted following 6-day trial

The lead defendant in a scheme to steal maple wood that resulted in a massive 2018 forest fire on the Olympic Peninsula was convicted July 8, 2021, in U.S. District Court in Tacoma following a 6-day jury trial, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman. The jury deliberated about 7 hours before convicting Justin Andrew Wilke, 39, of conspiracy, theft of public property, depredation of public property, trafficking in unlawfully harvested timber, and attempting to traffic in unlawfully harvested timber. U.S. District Judge Benjamin H. Settle scheduled sentencing for Oct. 18, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy