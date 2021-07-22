Owensboro Eastern 12U no-hit Crown Point, Indiana
Owensboro Eastern 12U Allstars's two pitchers didn't allow a single hit, as Owensboro Eastern 12U Allstars defeated Crown Point 10-0 on Thursday. Jayden J struck out Bobby B to get the last out of the game. Owensboro Eastern 12U Allstars secured the victory thanks to seven runs in the fourth inning. Gunnar H, Ladainian N, Logan T, Alex H, and Jayden powered the big inning with RBIs. Owensboro Eastern 12U Allstars put up seven runs in the fourth inning.
