Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

ACC Media Days: NC State LB Payton Wilson

By Michael Clark
247Sports
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleACC Media Days continued Thursday from Charlotte and it focused on the Atlantic Division. One of the players representing NC State was redshirt sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson. Wilson led the ACC with 108 tackles, despite missing a game in 2020, including 11.5 for loss and 3.5 sacks, and two interceptions....

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
College Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Wilson, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Poole
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Cons#American Football#Acc Media Days#Nc State Lb Payton Wilson#The Atlantic Division#Covid#Grant Devin#Wolf Pack Nation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
College Sports247Sports

The Scoop Podcast: New Commitments & Top Targets

Since the last The Scoop Podcast, North Carolina has landed five commitments: 2022 quarterback Conner Harrell, 2022 edge Bryson Jennings, 2023 running back Omarion Hampton, linebacker Sebastian Cheeks, and 2023 quarterback Tad Hudson. It's been a productive July for UNC football recruiting with the 2022 class becoming more clear and the focus turning to a select group of elite remaining targets.
Sports247Sports

Frank Beamer 'proud' of son Shane Beamer's job at South Carolina

For the Beamers, coaching is a family affair. And with long-time Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer enjoying his retirement from coaching, he has been able to watch his son Shane Beamer prepare for his first year as head coach at South Carolina. That included Frank, and his wife, taking in...
NFL247Sports

Slimmer Mays willing to play anywhere up front for Vols

Cade Mays was listed at 6-foot-6, 320 pounds on Tennessee’s official roster last season. When that roster was updated heading into the start of this preseason camp, Mays was listed at 6-foot-6, 325 pounds. Mays looks leaner than he ever did last season, though, and he confirmed that Tuesday afternoon.
Mississippi State247Sports

What's next for Mississippi State?

Over the course of the last few days, Mississippi State has added the verbal commitments of defensive end R.J. Moss and linebacker Javae Gilmore. With 17 pledges toward the 2022 class, Mississippi State currently ranks 23rd nationally according to the 247Sports Composite. That ranking has the Bulldogs 8th in the rugged Southeastern Conference.
Baltimore, MD247Sports

DE Dashawn Womack discusses Rutgers offer

Rutgers is now one of the first schools to get in on a fast-rising prospect out of the Baltimore area. St. Frances Academy class of 2023 defensive end Dashawn Womack made a visit to Rutgers over the weekend and walked away with his second offer, to go along with an earlier one from Boston College.
Oklahoma State247Sports

Cowboys offer talented 2024 forward Liam McNeeley

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton and his staff are getting an early jump on a talented prospect in the 2024 class with their latest offer. Plano (Tex.) John Paul II forward Liam McNeeley announced the news of the Cowboys offer via social media Tuesday afternoon. McNeeley, who previously played...
Tennessee State247Sports

Media Day: What Josh Heupel said before Tennessee starts fall camp

What first-year Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said on media day on Tuesday, previewing the start of fall camp for the Vols:. “Excited to be here. Just thinking back to yesterday, in less than a month we get to run out in that stadium and have the opportunity to play in front of our fans. I know I’m excited. I know our players are too. Looking forward to getting on the field tomorrow morning and getting training camp started. Excited to continue to build the culture that we want to be here at Tennessee — individually and collectively as a football team. And excited to find out the progress guys have made throughout the summer. We finished spring ball, got some new guys in our program, so it’s the opportunity to see them on the field. And at the end of the day, see who is going to gain our trust and who we can count on to put us in a position of success when we step on the field in September and open the season up.”
Ohio State247Sports

Ohio State ranks No. 4 in Preseason CBS Sports 130

The 2021 college football season will be here before fans know it. It won't be long now until we reach Week 0, where Nebraska will take on Illinois in a Big Ten clash and Hawai'i travels to UCLA, among other games. The following week, Ohio State will help kick things off with a road trip to Minnesota.
College Sports247Sports

Where Are They Now? In-State D1

As we get closer to opening fall camps, it is time to take a look at where former prep football athletes from our state are playing their college ball. Over the years I have kept spreadsheets of athletes from our state that move on to all levels of college football so I can track them once they have left.
College Sports247Sports

WATCH: Oregon QB Anthony Brown previews 2021 Season

The Oregon Duck Football program hosted its annual media day ahead of the start of fall camp for the 2021 college football season. On Tuesday, Oregon quarterback and senior Anthony Brown Jr spoke with the media about his decision to return to Oregon for another year, his thoughts on this program and where it is at going into their fall camp practices, his leadership of the program, and his overall outlook of the 2021 college football season.
Eugene, OR247Sports

Ty Thompson opens up about expectations for 2021 football season

Ty Thompson knows his recruiting ranking. He also knows how some people with one like his might be approaching this fall camp. He won't be following suit. Despite carrying the distinction as Oregon's top-rated quarterback signee ever, Thompson isn't expected to be handed anything. He understands he'll need to effort during fall camp to see the field at all, and that if he winds up being handed a clipboard rather than the keys to the offense, that's fine too.
Ocala, FL247Sports

Mentally, physically stronger Maurer ready to fight for QB job

As a high school star in Ocala, Fla., Brian Maurer seriously considered signing with local program UCF and playing in Josh Heupel’s prolific, fast-paced offense. It was a hand-and-glove fit for the dual-threat prospect’s skills set, and it was just 90 miles down the road. There were just two problems.
NFL247Sports

Stanford 2021 Quarterbacks Preview

The Stanford Cardinal football team is preparing to open its 2021 spring practices and the quarterback position will be in the spotlight as Davis Mills has moved onto the NFL. Stanford has six quarterbacks on the 2021 roster and Cardinal247 previews the unit player-by-player going into the season. Mills was...
Traverse City, MI247Sports

Kolarevic has plenty of fuel entering first Husker season

It requires going back some years on the calendar, but Chris Kolarevic's high school highlights are a fun trip to take if you've never done so. He's busting up plays in the backfield, stepping in front of passes in coverage to steal them, and even chasing a tackle 40 years downfield to save a touchdown in a scrimmage. You can see the promise in a then smaller Kolarevic as a teenager. But it wasn't enough. Not then.
NFL247Sports

Vols 'want to be a resource' while supporting Austin Pope

Stepping away from the game of football wasn’t a choice Austin Pope made. Instead, one back injury after the next made the decision for him. “You absolutely hate it for the young man,” Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said on Tuesday. “A guy that obviously still wants to play, but the body is giving out before his will to play the game is. That happens a lot in this sport. Hopefully not at this level, but certainly at the next level.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy