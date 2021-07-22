Disturbing Forest brings puzzle fantasy adventure to Switch in 2022
Publishers Ultimate Games S.A. and Gaming Factory S.A. and developer Panteon Studio will bring first-person puzzle fantasy adventure Disturbing Forest to Nintendo Switch in 2022, and it will release on PC in Q4 2021. A prologue for Disturbing Forest is available to download and play for free on Steam now, and there is a new trailer showing off what to expect in it. The premise of the game is that you are former military who has been imprisoned, but a friend offers to grant you your freedom — if you can help kill somebody, apparently. Combat, crafting, and a “detective mode” to solve puzzles will all be included, and the plot and tasks will be non-linear.www.nintendoenthusiast.com
Comments / 0