Disturbing Forest brings puzzle fantasy adventure to Switch in 2022

Nintendo revealed the next set of retro games coming to Nintendo Switch Online, and it marks a shift in content going forward. For this set, we're only getting three games, and all of them are SNES titles. They are the animal putty game Claymates, the European-only release Jelly Boy, which is a puzzle-platformer that will now be available for the first time in the U.S., and the strategic puzzle game Bombuzal. there are no NES titles in the mix, nor are there any popular SNES titles (Earthbound, Chrono Trigger, Final Fantasy 3, Super Mario RPG, etc.) that people have been begging for added in here either. All three of these games will be added on July 28th in the next update, as we have images and info along with a promo trailer for you here.