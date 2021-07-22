Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Disturbing Forest brings puzzle fantasy adventure to Switch in 2022

By John Friscia
Nintendo Enthusiast
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublishers Ultimate Games S.A. and Gaming Factory S.A. and developer Panteon Studio will bring first-person puzzle fantasy adventure Disturbing Forest to Nintendo Switch in 2022, and it will release on PC in Q4 2021. A prologue for Disturbing Forest is available to download and play for free on Steam now, and there is a new trailer showing off what to expect in it. The premise of the game is that you are former military who has been imprisoned, but a friend offers to grant you your freedom — if you can help kill somebody, apparently. Combat, crafting, and a “detective mode” to solve puzzles will all be included, and the plot and tasks will be non-linear.

www.nintendoenthusiast.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adventure Game#Puzzle Game#Fantasy World#Ultimate Games S A#Gaming Factory S A#Panteon Studio#Disturbing Forest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo Switch
Related
Video Gamesthehighlandsun.com

Inked: A Tale Of Love To Bring An Artistic Puzzle Experience To Switch

We’ve seen a number of Indie games strive to distinguish themselves with unique visual approaches – with so much competition, a creative style can go a long way. Perhaps Inked: A Tale of Love is another to add to the list of eye-catching releases – it’s heading to Switch later this year thanks to developer Somnium Games and publisher Pixmain.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Dystopian Puzzle Adventure Game The Plane Effect Arrives August 12 - News

Publisher PQube and developers Studio Kiku and Innovina Interactive announced the dystopian puzzle adventure game, The Plane Effect, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam on August 12. View the prologue animation below:. Here is an overview of the game:. A time-and-mind bending adventure...
RetailNintendo Enthusiast

Tetragon, a puzzle adventure, mystifies Nintendo Switch in August

Publisher Buka Entertainment and developer Cafundo Creative Studio are bringing puzzle adventure Tetragon to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam with a release date of August 12, 2021. It will retail for $14.99 / €14.99, and a Tetragon demo is already available on oddly every platform except Switch, though a Switch eShop demo is expected to arrive soon too.
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Aloof (puzzle fighter) announced for Nintendo Switch

RedDeerGames have announced their latest game for the Nintendo Switch: Aloof, a cute puzzle fighter developed by ButtonX, and releasing later this year in Europe and North America. Here’s a trailer, some details, the list of key features, and some screenshots for the game:. Aloof is a cute puzzle-battler with...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Three SNES Adventure Titles Are Coming To Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo revealed the next set of retro games coming to Nintendo Switch Online, and it marks a shift in content going forward. For this set, we're only getting three games, and all of them are SNES titles. They are the animal putty game Claymates, the European-only release Jelly Boy, which is a puzzle-platformer that will now be available for the first time in the U.S., and the strategic puzzle game Bombuzal. there are no NES titles in the mix, nor are there any popular SNES titles (Earthbound, Chrono Trigger, Final Fantasy 3, Super Mario RPG, etc.) that people have been begging for added in here either. All three of these games will be added on July 28th in the next update, as we have images and info along with a promo trailer for you here.
Video GamesSiliconera

Square Enix Could Bring Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster to Other Platforms

Square Enix has released a Q&A page for the upcoming Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster titles. The Q&A includes information about new features and about the possibility of these remasters appearing on other platforms. [Thanks, Famitsu!]. The Q&A also states that while some new features will appear in these new versions,...
Video GamesCNET

Pokemon Unite brings co-op battling to Nintendo Switch

Pokemon Unite landed on Nintendo Switch on Wednesday, and you can dive in for free. The co-op team-based battling game got https://youtu.be/j86TTIMWBYY to celebrate the launch, and will hit mobile devices in September. If you log into the game on Switch before Aug. 31, you'll get the ability to use...
Video Gamesmygamer.com

Aloof is a new upcoming puzzle game coming to Switch by RedDeerGames

Aloof is a cute puzzle-battler with adorable animals in which you defend your small islands. The game is perfect for classic Tetris lovers and fans of Puyo Puyo Tetris or Super Puzzle Fighter Turbo II. This unique and challenging game, created by ButtonX, is heading to Nintendo Switch later this...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Puzzle battler Aloof releasing on Switch later this year

RedDeerGames has announced that Aloof, a puzzle battler made by ButtonX, is on the way to Switch. It will be available later in 2021. We have the following overview and trailer straight from RedDeerGames:. Aloof is a cute puzzle-battler with adorable animals in which you defend your small islands. The...
Video Gamesotakustudy.com

Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.58 Brings EXP Boost to Trust NPCs

Rolling out onto Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) servers as I type this, Square Enix is releasing Patch 5.58 on their North American, European and Japanese servers. This is a sub-patch that delivers no new pieces of significant content – and it appears that the rumoured first wave of cross data centre travel hasn’t eventuated – but does present several new more minor additions to the world of Eorzea.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Genshin Impact Collabs With Horizon Zero Dawn to Bring Aloy to the Adventure

Well, this is one way to start today’s news. Developer miHoYo has just announced that starting from the Version 2.1 update, the legendary hunter, Aloy from PlayStation’s Horizon Zero Dawn, will join the Genshin Impact character roster as a five-star Cryo Bow character. Players across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC,...
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Tetragon, an indie puzzle-adventure, is coming soon to PC and consoles

Unravel the mysteries of a mysterious square universe and experiment with gravity in Tetragon, a new game from independent firm Cafundo Creative Studio that will be released next month. Tetragon, the next puzzle-adventure by Cafundo Creative Studio, will be released on PC and consoles on August 12th, according to Buka...
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Black Book (dark RPG adventure) headed to Nintendo Switch next month

Morteshka have announced that Black Book (a dark RPG adventure game) will be released on Nintendo Switch on August 10th, with Hypetrain Digital on publishing duties. It will cost 24.99€ / £19.99 / $24.99, with a 15% off discount during launch week. Here’s a trailer, some details, the list of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy