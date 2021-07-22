See Pitbull, Gwen Stefani, Shania Twain and more for $20 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Live Nation has announced it is celebrating the Return to Live concerts this summer by offering fans $20 all-in tickets to nearly 1,000 shows this year. As Live Nation venues across the U.S. begin to open, the time is here to get catch live music with friends, family and loved ones. For a limited time only next week, fans will have access to exclusive $20 tickets to participating Live Nation shows, including taxes and fees.