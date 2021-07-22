This Is Where You Can Find Lyft Self-Driving Cars in Texas In 2022
Would you want to ride in a self-driving car next year? If you live in at least one Texas city, you will be able to thanks to Lyft. The rideshare company Lyft will launch its autonomous rideshare service later this year in Miami, Florida and will later begin operations in Austin, Texas in 2022. We aren't surprised that Austin is getting autonomous Lyft cars before anyone else in Texas, but is it really a good idea?1025kiss.com
