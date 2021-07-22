Cancel
This Is Where You Can Find Lyft Self-Driving Cars in Texas In 2022

By Chad Hasty
102.5 KISS FM
102.5 KISS FM
 11 days ago

Would you want to ride in a self-driving car next year? If you live in at least one Texas city, you will be able to thanks to Lyft. The rideshare company Lyft will launch its autonomous rideshare service later this year in Miami, Florida and will later begin operations in Austin, Texas in 2022. We aren't surprised that Austin is getting autonomous Lyft cars before anyone else in Texas, but is it really a good idea?

ABOUT

102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Lubbock, TX
102.5 KISS FM

This Lubbock Vrbo is Basically Like Staying at a Luxury Resort

This Lubbock Vrbo is practically a resort with its luxury pool, firepit, outdoor kitchen, and more. This three-bedroom, two-bath house is located in Southwest Lubbock. It sleeps six guests and can accept more with approval from the host. The host also has a discounted option for two or fewer guests wanting to stay at the house.
Posted by
102.5 KISS FM

Is This the Worst Summer for Houseflies That Lubbock Has Ever Seen?

"It's a black fly / in your chardonnayyyyyyy." I'm not sure what's more ironic -- the fact that it seems like this summer we've had hundreds more houseflies in our abode than last year, or the fact that when I try to Google "Texas house fly," I get a thousand news stories about Democratic legislators fleeing the state.
Posted by
102.5 KISS FM

Broadband Development Office Seeks To Expand Broadband In Texas

Expanding rural broadband was a big topic during the past Texas Legislative Session and on Monday Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced the creation of the Broadband Development Office which will seek to expand broadband across the state of Texas. The Broadband Development Office will reportedly award grants and low interest...
Posted by
102.5 KISS FM

Some Texas Officials Want to Bring Back COVID-19 Mandates

Last week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced a new executive order that effectively banned counties, cities, school boards, etc. from issuing new mandates and restrictions due to the rise of coronavirus cases. The governor basically told Texans last week that it's your own job to do what's right. What is...
Texas State
102.5 KISS FM

Suspicious Texas Woman Who Fled To Mexico Arrested For Husband’s Murder

Investigators are closer to finding answers in the homicide of Jacob Ledward now that they've found his widow. According to a press release from the Odessa Police Department, Clara Ledward, a 29-year-old woman from Odessa, was recently taken into custody by Mexican authorities in Ojinaga, Chihuahua, Mexico after fleeing the United States following her husband Jacob Ledward's death.
Posted by
102.5 KISS FM

15 Interesting Texas-Themed Home Goods You Can Find on Amazon

There's no other state in the country that has as much pride as Texas. You can clearly see that by the wide variety of Texas-themed items you can buy. If you're on the hunt for some Texas home goods or you are just curious about what's out there, you're in the right place. I selected 15 of the Texas-themed items I found on Amazon to share with you.
Texas State
102.5 KISS FM

Texas Is Seeing a Topo Chico Shortage

Well, this isn't good news for many in Texas. There have been many shortages this year. In 2021 so far, we have seen shortages of Chick-fil-A sauces, chicken, pickles, chlorine and computer chips, which has led to a shortage of cars and other goods. There was a brief shortage of gas on the East Coast. There's also been a shortage of lumber, ketchup, steel and metals.
Posted by
102.5 KISS FM

Just Like Buc-ee’s, It’s Clear That Lubbock Doesn’t Need an Allsup’s Either

Every time this subject comes up, it stirs feelings deep in the soul of every Texan. We've talked about it before, and it's very apparent: Bu-cee's hates Lubbock, and is not coming anytime soon. They'd rather sow their wild oats deep in the heart of Tenne-tucky, or wherever the less-refined rednecks tend to congregate on their way to Dollywood. Fine...stay there, beaver.
Lubbock, TX
102.5 KISS FM

NobiliTea Officially Opens Their First Lubbock Location

The well-loved tea chain NobiliTea has officially opened the doors of its first Lubbock location at 118th and Indiana. This new location opened its doors on July 22, 2021, and has received a very positive reaction from Lubbock locals. NobiliTea's mission is to "quench thirst, spread joy, and promote healthy...
Posted by
102.5 KISS FM

The A-Z of Texas Companies

Texas is a big state, both geographically and in terms of big ideas, big innovators, and big dreams. From entertainment to communications, from food to infrastructure and beyond, Texas is a business leader whose products and services reach throughout the world. Some brands are so deeply synonymous with Texas that...
Cell Phones
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock Woman Wants People to Stop Using Their Front Yards for Fun

I've seen a lot of odd posts on an app called Nextdoor, but the one I saw this morning might be one of the strangest. If you aren't familiar with the Nextdoor app, allow me to briefly explain. The free app is where, in theory, you can communicate with your neighbors, those around your neighborhood and others. Many of the posts include information about garage sales or questions about who to hire for yard and house work. Then, there are many posts about lost pets and questions like: "were those gunshots?"
Lubbock, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock Radio Personality Gets Into Frustrating First Accident

Something that I've always said as a driver is that I trust myself, but I don't trust other drivers. I just recently got into my very first accident, and it's a perfect example of why I don't trust other drivers. I was simply driving through a parking lot when the car I was starting to pass to my left started backing out. There were no cars parked next to them, so they should have seen me coming, but I figured they just didn't look so I stopped my car and give a little honk. I was hoping they would notice me after that, but they didn't and continued backing up.

