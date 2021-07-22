Cancel
Confident NC State offense focused on the little things entering fall camp

By Jaylan Harrington, Editor in Chief
Technician Online
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNC State’s offense is brimming with confidence leading into fall camp, and it starts with its stars. After a surprising 8-4 campaign, its leaders are looking for more. No one questions whether the Wolfpack can compete with the best of the best. With sophomore running back Bam Knight garnering preseason Doak Walker and Maxwell watchlist honors, senior receiver Emeka Emezie earning the preseason nod for the Biletnikoff watchlist and redshirt junior center Grant Gibson in the running for the Rimington award, the Wolfpack has talent at every level.

